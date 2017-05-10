Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Celta Vigo game – Demetri Mitchell involved

Manchester United’s players have been training in the sunshine at Carrington this morning as they prepare to face Spanish side Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final second leg.

United host Celta at Old Trafford on Thursday evening with a 1-0 advantage and an away goal in their favour from the first leg.

You can see photos from the session above and below. They show that Demetri Mitchell is set to be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game.

The 20-year-old striker or left winger is a player of the year nominee for United’s reserve team. He was part of the travelling party for last weekend’s defeat at Arsenal, but did not make the final matchday squad.