Video and Photos: Man Utd warm up ahead of Celta Vigo game

Manchester United’s players have completed their pre-match warm up ahead of this evening’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.

Jose Mourinho’s squad have been out on the turf at Old Trafford to go through their final preparations before kick-off.

The video above shows the Red Devils’ players doing some stretching routines to limber up for the match.

And the selection of photos below show various United stars taking part in warm up drills.

They have since returned to the home dressing room to get ready for the game itself.