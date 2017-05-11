Video and Photos: Man Utd warm up ahead of Celta Vigo game

"They are miles away. The closest one is Chelsea…"
🎤 @rioferdy5 on the gap between the Premier League and the Champions League elite. pic.twitter.com/FDus22N7We
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2017
Manchester United’s players have completed their pre-match warm up ahead of this evening’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.
Jose Mourinho’s squad have been out on the turf at Old Trafford to go through their final preparations before kick-off.
The video above shows the Red Devils’ players doing some stretching routines to limber up for the match.
And the selection of photos below show various United stars taking part in warm up drills.
Less than 1⃣5⃣ minutes until kick-off at Old Trafford! #UEL pic.twitter.com/4wH2xrNz7j
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 11, 2017
They have since returned to the home dressing room to get ready for the game itself.