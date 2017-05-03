Photos: Man Utd’s last training session before the plane to Spain – Jones and Smalling involved

Manchester United’s players trained at their Carrington training ground this morning as they prepare to face Spanish side Celta Vigo in tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final first leg.

The Reds are travelling to Galicia, in north-west Spain, today. Before that, there was an unexpected opportunity to begin acclimatising with a sunny session beneath uncharacteristic blue skies at Carrington.

Here are a selection of photos from this morning’s training session before the players departed to catch their flight. The most pleasing of those for United fans will be the ones showing that centre-backs Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are back in action after their injuries.

Back with the boys and HUNGRY to finish this season strong…let's start by bringing home an advantage against Celta Vigo tomorrow👊🏽 #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VXsS456zQe — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 3, 2017