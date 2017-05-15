Photos: Michy Batshuayi scores again for Chelsea vs Watford

Michy Batshuayi wheels away after scoring his second goal in as many games for Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/1XYScpgJh9 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 15, 2017

Michy Batshuayi is very much the man of the moment for Chelsea.

Having scored the goal that clinched the Premier League title as a late substitute against West Bromwich Albion last Friday evening, the Belgium international was handed a rare start in a much-changed team for tonight’s game against Watford.

And Batshuayi got himself on the scoresheet. You can see him putting the Blues 3-1 up at Stamford Bridge in these photos, though the Hornets have since pulled level at 3-3.

Batshuayi now has three goals from four shots on target in the Premier League.