Photos: Michy Batshuayi scores again for Chelsea vs Watford

Michy Batshuayi is very much the man of the moment for Chelsea.
Having scored the goal that clinched the Premier League title as a late substitute against West Bromwich Albion last Friday evening, the Belgium international was handed a rare start in a much-changed team for tonight’s game against Watford.
And Batshuayi got himself on the scoresheet. You can see him putting the Blues 3-1 up at Stamford Bridge in these photos, though the Hornets have since pulled level at 3-3.
Batshuayi now has three goals from four shots on target in the Premier League.