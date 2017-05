Photos: Spurs players training in South Korea

Out in South Korea🇰🇷 preparing for the u20 World Cup ⚽️🏃🏾 A post shared by Joshua Onomah (@joshuaonomah) on May 18, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Tottenham Hotspur duo Josh Onomah and Kyle Walker-Peters have both posted on social media to share photos of them training with England Under-20s in South Korea.

The pair are part of the squad for the Under-20 World Cup, which kicks off tomorrow. England get their campaign underway against Argentina.

After a training camp in Japan, they are now in South Korea and were on the training pitch in Jeonju yesterday to get ready for their opening fixture.