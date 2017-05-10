Photos and Videos: Sadio Mane named Liverpool player of the season

Player of the Season ✅
Sadio Mane scooped Liverpool’s player of the year award at a ceremony held yesterday evening.
The Senegal international was rewarded for an impressive debut season at Anfield by being crowned as the Reds’ best player.
That decision received the backing of the squad, who also voted Mane as their players’ player of the season.
The £34m signing from Southampton has scored 13 goals in 27 Premier League appearances for the Reds to date – not bad for a player who also found time to go to the Africa Cup of Nations and has spent time out injured.
