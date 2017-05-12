Photos: White Hart Lane decked out for Spurs vs Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur have shared photos of White Hart Lane as they prepare to play their last ever game at the stadium.

Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Manchester United is their final home game of the season. After that, the ground will be demolished to allow completion of the new stadium being built adjacent.

It looks like the Lane is ready for its send-off. Ahead of the farewell game, the ground is decked out in signage and graphics proclaiming: “The Lane, The Finale.”

Sunday’s game kicks off at 4.30pm.