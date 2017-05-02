Photos: Zlatan Ibrahimovic in hospital

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has shared a couple of close-up images of him recovering in hospital after surgery on his knee ligament injury.

The Swedish star, aged 35, initially posted a photo showing his medical identity bracelets around his wrists.

That image was later deleted and replaced by one showing one of his tattoos and a little bit of his hospital gown.

Fixed, done and stronger. Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game togheter soon

Writing on Instagram, he told followers: “Fixed, done and stronger. Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game together soon.”

Ibrahimovic, who sustained the injured in the recent Europa League win over Anderlecht, went under the knife in the USA.