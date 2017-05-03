Pogba, Bailly, Smalling and Jones fit to face Celta Vigo, confirms Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that a quartet of players are back from injury and available to face Celta Vigo in tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final first leg.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Mourinho confirmed that midfielder Paul Pogba and defenders Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are all in contention to play.

Bailly picked up an injury at Swansea City last weekend but has shaken that off. Smalling and Jones have both been sidelined since the March international break.

Mourinho also confirmed that Juan Mata, who was on the bench against the Swans, is ready to play but unlikely to last the full 90 minutes after his own spell out with injury since March.

Left-back Luke Shaw will be absent, with Mourinho confirming he is out for the rest of the season with the foot injury he sustained against Swansea.