RB Leipzig confident Chelsea target Naby Keita will stay

German side RB Leipzig have been expressing their confidence about the prospect of keeping hold of Chelsea target Naby Keita will stay at the club.

The 22-year-old Guinea international joined the Bundesliga side from its sister club Red Bull Salzburg last June. He scored the winner against Borussia Dortmund on his league debut and has since further enhanced his reputation as a goalscoring, box-to-box midfielder.

His performances this season have seen him linked with a transfer to a host of top clubs, including the Blues, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But his current club reckon he will snub the interest of European football’s big boys in order to stay with them – possibly for the rest of his career.

Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl told Leipziger Volkszeitung : “He feels well, and we love him.

“We are a super exciting club. Naby sees how much the coach invests to make him better.”

He added: “If I take the celebrations [after securing Champions League qualification for next season] as a benchmark, Naby will stay with us forever. You just don’t just leave a squad like ours.”

Keita is under contract with RB Leipzig until June 2020. He is rumoured to have a €50m release clause that can be activated from the end of next season.