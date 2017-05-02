Rio Ferdinand offers to alleviate Man Utd injury crisis

I will be travelling to Spain Thursday but unfortunately not with my boots…… not too late if Jose wants me to pack them! #mufc https://t.co/mJCogAr04r — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 2, 2017

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has offered his services to Jose Mourinho during the club’s current defensive injury crisis.

The Red Devils are in action against Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday evening. But they will travel to Spain without Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw and, in all likelihood, Eric Bailly due to injury.

Ferdinand, who will be travelling to Spain for the game, joked on Twitter that it is not too late for Mourinho to ask him to pack his boots.

The 38-year-old made 455 appearances for United between 2002 and 2014.