Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva doubts for West Ham game

Klopp: "Roberto and Lucas felt something this week. We will have to see." pic.twitter.com/j0u9SIbhiF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2017

Klopp: "Roberto felt a muscle – we have to wait and give him time. Lucas will train today. Roberto will train tomorrow if possible." pic.twitter.com/3oB5X7WNcu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2017

Brazilian pair Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva are both injury doubts for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with West Ham United, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The pair both picked up slight injuries in training at Melwood this week. Firmino felt a muscle problem and has been unable to training. Klopp said he would be back in training tomorrow at the earliest, which would give him a day to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Hammers.

Lucas is due to return to training today, but Klopp will still have to make a decision on whether he is fit enough to be involved.

Klopp, who was speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, confirmed that Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana are both in contention to play.