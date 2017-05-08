Romelu Lukaku slams The Sun over Man Utd transfer report

As long as i didn't make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business ok? #☀️… — R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 7, 2017

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has taken a thinly-veiled swipe at The Sun over a story claiming he will sign for Manchester United this summer.

The tabloid newspaper published an article suggesting that Lukaku is torn between rejoining former club Chelsea and United, but is likely to reject the Blues in order to spearhead Jose Mourinho’s attack next season.

Lukaku, aged 23, took to Twitter shortly after the story appeared online – and though he didn’t address The Sun directly, it was pretty clear who he was talking to.

He wrote: “As long as I didn’t make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business ok?”