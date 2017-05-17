Ruben Loftus-Cheek to demand move away from Chelsea

Chelsea starlet Ruben Loftus-Cheek will demand a loan move away from the club after becoming frustrated at his lack of playing time under Antonio Conte, according to The Times .

The 21-year-old looked set to become the first academy product to establish himself as a first-team regular since John Terry when he made 13 Premier League appearances last season. But he has been restricted to just six league outings this term and is now keen to move on.

The England Under-21 international is one of the few Chelsea prospects to have never been on a loan spell, but believes a temporary move away from the club would be best for his development.

He is seemingly pessimistic about his opportunities under Conte next season.

Newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion are touted as a possible destination for the 6ft 3in midfielder.

Loftus-Cheek signed a £50,000-a-week deal with the Blues last year and is tied to the Blues until June 2021.