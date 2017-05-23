Sam Allardyce quits Crystal Palace, hints at retirement

A statement from Sam Allardycehttps://t.co/Z7faSBpI2a — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 23, 2017

Sam Allardyce has resigned from his position as Crystal Palace manager.

The former England boss hinted that he would be retiring, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family and grandchildren, and take the opportunity to travel while relatively young and healthy enough to do the things he wants to do.

Allardyce, aged 62, thanked the Eagles for the opportunity to rebuild his reputation and go out with his head held high, which was a clear reference to his sacking from the England job earlier this season after just one game in charge.

In a statement published on the Palace website, Allardyce said: “In some ways, this has been a very difficult decision to make, but in others it has been a simple one.

“I will always be grateful to Crystal Palace and Steve Parish for giving me the opportunity to go out with my head held high having helped keep the club in the Premier League.

“More than that, they gave me a chance of rebuilding my reputation after what happened with England. I felt I needed another shot at being a Premier League manager and showing that I still had the ability to achieve something significant. As I said last weekend, Palace gave me the chance of rehabilitation.

“That’s why it’s hard walking away now. I think the club are heading in the right direction with a hugely supportive board of directors, a great squad of players and some of the most passionate fans I’ve ever met. It’s been a privilege to have worked here for the past five months.

“But there comes a time when you have to take stock of what direction you want your life to take – and that’s been the simple part for me.

“I want to be able to savour life while I’m still relatively young and when I’m still relatively healthy enough to do all the things I want to do, like travel, spend more time with my family and grandchildren without the huge pressure that comes with being a football manager.

“This is the right time for me. I have no ambitions to take another job, I simply want to be able to enjoy all the things you cannot really enjoy with the 24/7 demands of managing any football club, let alone one in the Premier League.

“Steve Parish has been superb during our conversations today. I know it came as a shock to him that I would walk away but our discussions have been incredibly civilised with no recriminations and no fall-out.

“This is not about transfer targets, finances or anything along those lines. This is me taking the decision I believe is right for my family and myself.

“I would like to thank everybody for their messages of support since the news broke. I’ve no doubt I will miss management, but I certainly have no regrets at this decision.”

Palace appointed Allardyce as Alan Pardew’s replacement last December. At that stage they were 17th in the Premier League table. The former West Ham United, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers boss led them to a 14th place finish.