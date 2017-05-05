Spurs confirm capacity for new stadium… and its bigger than Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they have received planning permission for a 61,559-seat capacity at their new stadium, which will give them a bigger ground than north London rivals Arsenal and the biggest club stadium in London.

In tweets published today, Spurs revealed that Haringey Council has approved an application to increase the capacity of the new stadium.

They revealed that the seating layout design had been refined and, as a result, it was now possible to fit more seats into the stadium.

The biggest addition of seats comes in the single-tier South stand, which will now be able to accommodate 17,500 spectators, an increase of 500 on the original plans.

That has been crucial in pushing Spurs past the 60,432 capacity of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Spurs are due to move into the new stadium for the start of the 2018/19 season. They will leave White Hart Lane this summer to allow continued construction of the new ground on the same site. Their home games will be played at Wembley next season.