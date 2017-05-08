Spurs confirm post-season tour to Hong Kong

🇭🇰 We're heading back to Hong Kong! 🇭🇰 We'll play Kitchee SC at the Hong Kong Stadium on 26 May. Tickets / info – https://t.co/cryhZgA38Q pic.twitter.com/fRVQJ7j4IW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 8, 2017

With Friday night’s defeat at West Ham United having probably ended any realistic hopes of winning the title, Tottenham Hotspur’s players might have been allowed their thoughts to drift towards the beach. That seemed to be what happened after their title challenge ended last season.

But the club’s hierarchy have ensured that it will be boots and not flip-flops for the foreseeable future by arranging a post-season trip to Hong Kong.

Spurs face Manchester United on May 14, Leicester City on May 18 and Hull City on May 21 in their remaining three Premier League fixtures.

But instead of going off on their holidays, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad will then jet out to Far East for a friendly clash with Kitchee SC at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 26. As if in the form of full disclosure, Spurs have put Heung-min Son front and centre in the promotional tweet announcing the fixture.

Then it will be time for the pre-season tour before you know it.