Spurs fans fear the worst after Kyle Walker social media post

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been posting on social media to express their concern that Kyle Walker is definitely leaving.

Those worries have been created by the England right-back’s latest social media activity. He posted a series of six images to his Instagram account that, when viewed together on the main feed of his account, spelt out: “Thank You.”

A caption on each of the images read: “A huge thank you to all the @spursofficial fans at home and around the world for their incredible support this season! Glad we’ve been able to make you smile!”

Nonetheless, many Spurs supporters are interpreting the thank you as a goodbye.