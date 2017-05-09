Spurs linked with Bournemouth’s Adam Smith

Tottenham Hotspur will move for Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith if they lose Kyle Walker this summer, according to the Daily Mirror .

England international Walker has been linked with a switch to Manchester City.

Smith, aged 26, started his career with Spurs after coming through the north London club’s academy system. He made two first-team appearances for Spurs, including coming on as a substitute for Younes Kaboul in a Premier League win over Fulham in May 2012, and spent time on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, Torquay United, Bournemouth, MK Dons, Leeds United, Millwall and Derby County.

He joined the Cherries on a permanent basis in 2014 and has impressed his old side with his performances for Eddie Howe’s team.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who had not yet taken charge at White Hart Lane when Smith was sold, is said to be an admirer.

Smith has five Premier League assists so far this season, the joint-best in the division for a defender, level with Walker.