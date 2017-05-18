Spurs open talks to sign Dani Alves

Tottenham Hotspur have opened discussions with Dani Alves over a summer transfer, according to Yahoo .

They have offered Alves a two-year deal with an option for a third season, the report claims, with more detailed discussions due after Juve face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final in Cardiff next month.

Brazil international Alves, aged 34, still has a season to run on the two-year contract he signed when he joined Juventus from Barcelona last summer, with the Italian champions also having the option to extend the deal to a third season, so Spurs would have to stump up a fee.

Signing the highly decorated right-back would mark a significant change in Tottenham’s transfer policy. The north Londoners have been seeking to buy young talent in recent seasons and are notoriously frugal in comparison to rival teams when it comes to player wages. Alves represents a player who is coming to the end of his career and who would require a bumper contract to convince him to leave the one he’s already on at Juve.

The story will increase speculation that Kyle Walker is to be sold this summer.