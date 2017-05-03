Spurs send get well soon message to Aaron Lennon

Get well soon @AaronLennon12, we're all thinking of you. pic.twitter.com/gE5hIwqQTb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 3, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have sent a get well soon message to their former winger Aaron Lennon.

The Everton man is currently being assessed in hospital after being detained under the Mental Health Act in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs have sent well wishes to their ex-player.

