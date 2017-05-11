Spurs star looks ahead to Man Utd game in the last match at White Hart Lane

Sunday will be special. Here's a throw🔙 pic during my official home debut at White Hart Lane. What a feeling.. 🙌🏻 #TheLaneTheFinale pic.twitter.com/55xTOxqxnf — Vincent Janssen (@vincentjanssen) May 10, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen has joined those reminiscing ahead of the final game to be played at White Hart Lane.

Spurs host Manchester United at the Lane on Sunday in their last home match of the season. After that the old stadium will be demolished to allow for completion of the club’s new ground, which is being built on an adjacent plot.

Janssen said it would be a special day and cast his mind back to his first game at the Lane, a home game against Crystal Palace back in August.