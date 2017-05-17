Spurs target Wilfried Zaha opens talks with Crystal Palace over new deal

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has opened talks with the club over a new deal, according to Sky Sports .

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a summer switch to Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, but his representatives have now begun discussions with the Eagles about extending his contract at Selhurst Park.

Zaha, aged 24, came through the ranks at Palace and made 143 appearances for the south Londoners before joining Manchester United in 2013 as Sir Alex Ferguson’s final signing before he retired. His move to Old Trafford didn’t work out and he returned to the Eagles in August 2014, initially on loan.

He has made 114 appearances to date in his second stint at the club and has rediscovered his best form this season.

His current contract runs until June 2020, so the contract talks seem likely to be aimed at improving Zaha’s salary and warding off any interest from Spurs and other teams.