Tottenham linked with Maximilian Philipp

Freiburg attacking midfielder Maximilian Philipp is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to German publication Kicker .

The 23-year-old has been linked with high-flying RB Leipzig, who had an approach turned down in the last transfer window, but his agent Dirk Pietroschinsky denied reports that the deal has already been agreed.

Spurs are said to be among a group of other clubs chasing the Germany Under-21 international, but Pietroschinsky was not prepared to names specific clubs with an interest in his client.

Philipp, who is under contract with his current club until June 2019, usually operates off the main striker, though he can play on the right wing or lead the line if required. That would suggest he is being targeted to provide competition and cover for Dele Alli, who has thrived in an increasingly attacking midfield role.

But Philipp, who has scored nine goals in 24 league games so far this season, could yet stay at Freiburg, who are in contention for a Europa League qualification spot going into the final Bundesliga game of the season.