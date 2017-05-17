Tottenham’s Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier out of Leicester game

Tottenham Hotspur are facing a right-back shortage ahead of tomorrow’s game against Leicester City.

Kieran Trippier is ruled out of the match through concussion, while Kyle Walker is sidelined with an ankle injury. That leaves head coach Mauricio Pochettino without both of the two recognised right-backs in his squad.

With Danny Rose out for the rest of the season leaving Ben Davies as the only senior left-back standing, Pochettino can’t even poach a full-back from the other flank.

And the club’s best young right-back prospect, Kyle Walker-Peters, who might be given an opportunity given the circumstances, is currently in the Far East preparing for the start of the Under-20 World Cup with the England Under-20s.

Against that backdrop, it looks likely that Eric Dier will play at right-back against the Foxes.

The England international played in that position when he first arrived at White Hart Lane from Sporting Lisbon and has repeatedly demonstrated his versatility when required to do so.