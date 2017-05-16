Tweet: Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard reacts to defeat at Spurs

Disappointing result the other day but we keep fighting 💪🏾🔴 @ManUtd @adidasUK pic.twitter.com/Jhd3F35WwZ — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 15, 2017

Manchester United’s players mainly let last Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the final ever game at White Hart Lane slip by without mention.

Juan Mata spoke about the game in his weekly blog column, but no United player had mentioned the game on Twitter since the final whistle until late yesterday evening when Jesse Lingard got the urge to discuss the match.

He told his followers: “Disappointing result the other day but we keep fighting.”

The Spurs game and results elsewhere meant United can no longer finish in the top four this season and are reliant on beating Ajax in the Europa League final to qualify for next season’s Champions League.