Tweet: Spurs star reacts to West Ham defeat

Far from the result we wanted! But still a lot to play for! #coys — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) May 6, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen is the first member of the squad to stick his head above the social media parapet after last night’s defeat at West Ham United.

Eriksen was among many Spurs players to have a poor game at the London Stadium on Friday evening, with his crossing and set-piece delivery uncharacteristically poor.

The 1-0 loss looks to have ended the north London club’s title challenge, but writing on Twitter this morning he insisted they still have plenty to play for.