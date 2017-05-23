Tweets: Man Utd players react to suicide bomb attack on Manchester Arena

Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017

Manchester United’s players should be focused on and looking forward to their Europa League final clash with Ajax in Stockholm tomorrow.

But those preparations have been overshadowed by the suicide bomb attack on the city they call home. An explosion at the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people and injured at least 59 others.

The United players have today been posting on their social media accounts to express their outrage at last night’s events and to declare their solidarity with those affected.

Here’s what they had to say.

Much rage, much pain! My condolences and support to the victims' family member involved in the atrocious attack to the heart of the city. pic.twitter.com/hV4JsvV4cQ — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) May 23, 2017

Can't believe what happened last night, My thoughts go out to all those affected. #PrayForManchester — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) May 23, 2017

Stay strong Manchester! My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by last night's horrible attack. — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 23, 2017

Mis oraciones con las víctimas del triste atentado de ayer en Manchester. My prayers with all the victims of the sad event in Manchester 🙏❤ — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 23, 2017

All my thoughts and prayers go out to all those has been affected 🙏🏾 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) May 23, 2017

All my thoughts and prayers for those affected by last night attack 🙏🏻❤️ #prayformanchester pic.twitter.com/mRydXSgtBt — Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) May 23, 2017

Pray for Manchester😢❤️️ — Dean Henderson (@Deanoooo97) May 23, 2017

Manchester 😥🙏🏻❤️

My thoughts and prayers are with every single person touched 🙌🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️ — Adnan Januzaj (@adnanjanuzaj) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to all those effected by the sickening attack that happened here in Manchester last night. 🙏🏻 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by last nights attack on this beautiful city. We will stand together in this dark hour ❤️ — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 23, 2017

Absolutely shocked to hear the news this morning. Thoughts with all that lost loved ones & prayers for those being treated in hospitals 🙏🏾😢❤ — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 23, 2017

Thoughts with everyone at the M.E.N tonight. Stay safe🙌🏼❤️ — Joe Riley (@joeriley49) May 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the ones affected in this horrific attack in our city. So sad 🙁 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with those affected in last night horrible attack.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Joel Castro Pereira (@ElgatoPereira1) May 23, 2017