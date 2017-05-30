Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players on beating Chelsea to win the FA Cup

What a feeling… 3rd FA Cup in 4 years so proud #themagicoftheFACup #afc #FAcup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SZ5R9Oas4O
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) May 27, 2017
Arsenal recorded a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday to lift the FA Cup.
The Gunners’ third triumph in four seasons in the competition meant Arsene Wenger’s side ended the season on a high. That was a point made by many of the players as they reflected on the final.
Here’s what the Arsenal players, including match-winner Aaron Ramsey, had to say on social media in the wake of their victory over the Blues.
Come On You Gunners – let's make #YaGunnersYa trending again on @Twitter 😂👊🏼🏆 #Champions pic.twitter.com/x73bTr43Xy
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 27, 2017
THIS IS FOR YOU, THE FANS!!!!!! #COYG ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NvFn66TsqO
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) May 27, 2017
What a great feeling 💪 pic.twitter.com/4zJOp3xGg8
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) May 27, 2017
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) May 27, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 YESSS GUNNERS – FA Cup Winners 2017 💪🏽🔴⚽ – Brilliant performance everyone 👏🏽 #WeAreTheArsenal #FACupFinal #COYG #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/uMZkmBeUF0
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) May 27, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 1st trophy with @arsenal ✅🏆 #FACupWinners #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #sm20 pic.twitter.com/dVjdeznP7u
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) May 27, 2017
5th FA cup ! First with @Arsenal ! 🏆⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IZtbSgMb1a
— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) May 27, 2017
Fa cup winners 2017 @EmiratesFACup #arsenal #vamos pic.twitter.com/tlbPvTjkJm
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) May 27, 2017
Doesn't matter who plays we fight for the club not for ourself I'm proud of being a gunner and I will always be#COYG pic.twitter.com/dynUK6gTB4
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) May 28, 2017
FA Cup Winners, a great feeling to lift the trophy again! Proud of the team and our fans #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG 🔴 pic.twitter.com/oaKMyRRD5j
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) May 27, 2017
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) May 27, 2017
Feels Great To End The Season On A High ⬆ Our Fans Were Unbelievable Today 👌🏾 Back To North London With The FA Cup 🏆🔴⚪ #COYG #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/6ASyqZkk5N
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) May 27, 2017
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) May 27, 2017
CHAMPIONS!!!! So Proud of the team and fans today! #COYG 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BbBsiS2pK9
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) May 27, 2017
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) May 27, 2017
Momento muy especial! Special moment! #LONDON IS 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️today! ☝🏻🏆 #COYG #facup pic.twitter.com/bnMUdpswrU
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) May 27, 2017
What a feeling 🏆🏆🏆 So proud of the boys today! That one was for the fans, you've been amazing 🙌🏽 #COYG 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/74v98o4qDh
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) May 27, 2017
Increíble experiencia en Wembley. Campeones!!! / Amazing experience at Wembley. Champions!!! #EmiratesFACup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KO3EP20OON
— Lucas Pérez (@LP10oficial) May 27, 2017
First title in @Arsenal / Mi primer título con @OfficialAFC_ES 🏆#WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/Qh9wQbBFMs
— Lucas Pérez (@LP10oficial) May 27, 2017
Maddd feeling.. finishing the season on a high #AFCvCFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/COYRNNfaMJ
— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) May 27, 2017
— Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (@jreineadelaide) May 28, 2017