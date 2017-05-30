Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players on beating Chelsea to win the FA Cup

Arsenal recorded a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday to lift the FA Cup.

The Gunners’ third triumph in four seasons in the competition meant Arsene Wenger’s side ended the season on a high. That was a point made by many of the players as they reflected on the final.

Here’s what the Arsenal players, including match-winner Aaron Ramsey, had to say on social media in the wake of their victory over the Blues.

What a great feeling 💪 pic.twitter.com/4zJOp3xGg8 — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) May 27, 2017

Doesn't matter who plays we fight for the club not for ourself I'm proud of being a gunner and I will always be#COYG pic.twitter.com/dynUK6gTB4 — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) May 28, 2017

FA Cup Winners, a great feeling to lift the trophy again! Proud of the team and our fans #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG 🔴 pic.twitter.com/oaKMyRRD5j — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) May 27, 2017

Feels Great To End The Season On A High ⬆ Our Fans Were Unbelievable Today 👌🏾 Back To North London With The FA Cup 🏆🔴⚪ #COYG #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/6ASyqZkk5N — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) May 27, 2017

CHAMPIONS!!!! So Proud of the team and fans today! #COYG 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BbBsiS2pK9 — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) May 27, 2017

To Be Together 🔴⚪️💫 A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on May 27, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

💫enjoy Gunners 👏 this is for you 🏆🔴⚪️ A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on May 27, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

What a feeling 🏆🏆🏆 So proud of the boys today! That one was for the fans, you've been amazing 🙌🏽 #COYG 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/74v98o4qDh — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) May 27, 2017