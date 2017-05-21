Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Everton and missing out on Champions League qualification

Bittersweet final game at the Emirates, but still so much to play for! #COYG pic.twitter.com/pUiaQlQ4V1 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) May 21, 2017

Arsenal’s players have been reacting on social media to what some of them described as a bittersweet day at the Emirates Stadium.

The 10-man Gunners beat Everton 2-1 in their final Premier League game of the season. But victories for Manchester City and Liverpool meant the north Londoners missed out on Champions League qualification.

Their players tried to juggle the mixed emotions of winning the game and ending the season well with the disappointment of not being able to get into the top four, plus looking ahead to next week’s FA Cup final.

Another win.⚽️ But our final spurt this season came too late to make it to the #UCL. But there is still a FA-Cup final to win… #AFCvEFC pic.twitter.com/YBB7E566OL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 21, 2017

Thank you to all the fans this season for the support 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#COYG #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/D7opu9xoaG — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) May 21, 2017

Last league game today, great support this season! Thank you for making me feel so welcome! One more game… Let's do this! 👊 pic.twitter.com/0E3oSmHBNY — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) May 21, 2017