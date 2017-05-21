Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Everton and missing out on Champions League qualification

Arsenal’s players have been reacting on social media to what some of them described as a bittersweet day at the Emirates Stadium.

The 10-man Gunners beat Everton 2-1 in their final Premier League game of the season. But victories for Manchester City and Liverpool meant the north Londoners missed out on Champions League qualification.

Their players tried to juggle the mixed emotions of winning the game and ending the season well with the disappointment of not being able to get into the top four, plus looking ahead to next week’s FA Cup final.