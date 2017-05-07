Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Man Utd

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media this evening after a 2-0 win over Manchester United boosted their slim hopes of securing a top four finish.

Goals from Granit Xhaka and former United striker Danny Welbeck gave the Gunners all three points and ended the Red Devils’ 26-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say in the wake of their victory, which leaves them two points behind United and six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand on both.

👉XhakaBOOM is back!💪🏼💪🏼#WeAreTheArsenal ★★★ ⚓#GX29 @arsenal #IWILL #UnderArmour A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on May 7, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Big win today. Now we focus on Southampton.. #COYG pic.twitter.com/WUBks9MCck — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) May 7, 2017