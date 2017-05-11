Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Southampton

#YaGunnersYa! 😎 Goooood team effort 👊🏽 #SFCvAFC #win @premierleague pic.twitter.com/WgqGHJGA48
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 10, 2017
Arsenal kept alive their slim hopes of securing Champions League qualification by beating Southampton 0-2 at St Mary’s last night.
The Gunners endured a nervy wait before Alexis Sanchez break the deadlock in the second-half, with substitute Olivier Giroud adding a second goal.
Arsene Wenger’s side leapfrogged Manchester United to move up to fifth in the Premier League table as a result of the three points they picked up last night.
Here’s what some of the players had to say about the game.
🔙🔛🔝 Yes Gunners! 💪🏽🔴 Great to be back with a massive three points! #SOUARS #COYG #sm20 @arsenal @MesutOzil1088 pic.twitter.com/S87DUAEqhd
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) May 10, 2017
Another 3 points, support again was top class! Keep this momentum going now 👊 pic.twitter.com/sy2QbIby6b
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) May 10, 2017
Another great team performance, we keep going! Well done boys 👏🏻🔴 #COYG pic.twitter.com/cNhpreB6UU
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) May 10, 2017