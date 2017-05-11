Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Southampton

Arsenal kept alive their slim hopes of securing Champions League qualification by beating Southampton 0-2 at St Mary’s last night.

The Gunners endured a nervy wait before Alexis Sanchez break the deadlock in the second-half, with substitute Olivier Giroud adding a second goal.

Arsene Wenger’s side leapfrogged Manchester United to move up to fifth in the Premier League table as a result of the three points they picked up last night.

Here’s what some of the players had to say about the game.

Another 3 points, support again was top class! Keep this momentum going now 👊 pic.twitter.com/sy2QbIby6b — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) May 10, 2017