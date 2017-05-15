Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to their win at Stoke

Arsenal kept their slim hopes of Champions League qualification alive with an impressive 1-4 win at Stoke City on Saturday evening.

Goals from Olivier Giroud (two), Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez gave the Gunners all three points at the bet365 Stadium, though they are still reliant on Manchester City or Liverpool slipping up in their remaining fixtures in order to sneak into the top four.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say on social media after their win against Mark Hughes’ Potters.