Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to their win at Stoke

Arsenal kept their slim hopes of Champions League qualification alive with an impressive 1-4 win at Stoke City on Saturday evening.

Goals from Olivier Giroud (two), Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez gave the Gunners all three points at the bet365 Stadium, though they are still reliant on Manchester City or Liverpool slipping up in their remaining fixtures in order to sneak into the top four.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say on social media after their win against Mark Hughes’ Potters.

🔙🔛🔝 4-1 win at Stoke 👍🏽⚽ Back to London with extremely important three points. Let's keep it going!! @arsenal pic.twitter.com/deNhyiSJOi — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) May 13, 2017

Another important win to keep the pressure on. Hearing your name chanted at the end is a great feeling! Top support again 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FxEqpEwPIo — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) May 13, 2017