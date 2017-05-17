Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players on their win over Sunderland

Arsenal left it late against Sunderland, but eventually emerged with a 2-0 win from last night’s game at the Emirates Stadium.

The result ensures they go into the final game of the season with their slim hopes of a top-four finish intact. They remain dependent on Liverpool dropping points at home to Middlesbrough or Watford beating Manchester City to have any chance of a top-four finish.

Alexis Sanchez was the man who kept that scenario alive. He scored two late goals from close range against the Black Cats on Tuesday night.

Here’s how he and his team-mates reacted to the game.