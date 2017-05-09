Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players celebrate beating Middlesbrough

Mucho más cerca del objetivo / Closer to our target so far. Come on @ChelseaFC !! #CFC 💪🔵 pic.twitter.com/lkTnH1MBbe — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) May 8, 2017

Chelsea moved themselves to within one win of the Premier League title by beating Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge last night.

Goals from Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic gave the Blues a 3-0 victory to put them on the verge of becoming champions and relegate Boro. Chelsea can secure the title with victory against West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening.

After the final whistle, some of Antonio Conte’s posted on social media to react to the game and moving a step closer to winning the league.

3 vital points and already thinking on Friday! 💪🏻 3 puntos vitales y desde ya pensando en el viernes! 🔵 #cfc pic.twitter.com/U25R2G8EZ9 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 8, 2017

Just one more win boys! Cmon blues! 💙 roll on friday! Solo una victoria mas! Vamos @chelseafc ! Próximo el viernes! 💪🏼🔝⚽️ A post shared by Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso28) on May 8, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

👏👏👏 @ChelseaFC well done lads one step closer !!! 🏆🏅 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 8, 2017