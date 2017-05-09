Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players celebrate beating Middlesbrough

Chelsea moved themselves to within one win of the Premier League title by beating Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge last night.

Goals from Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic gave the Blues a 3-0 victory to put them on the verge of becoming champions and relegate Boro. Chelsea can secure the title with victory against West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening.

After the final whistle, some of Antonio Conte’s posted on social media to react to the game and moving a step closer to winning the league.