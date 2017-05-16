Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 4-3 win over Watford

Premier League champions Chelsea eventually emerged as winners in their first game since clinching the title.

A much-changed team took to the Stamford Bridge pitch against the Hornets and ultimately won 4-3.

Captain John Terry, making his first start in the league since September, opened the scoring but the Blues were pegged back. Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and scorer of the title-winning goal Michy Batshuayi but the hosts in control at 3-1.

The Hornets fought back to get themselves level before Cesc Fabregas popped up with a late winner.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.