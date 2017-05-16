Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 4-3 win over Watford

Premier League champions Chelsea eventually emerged as winners in their first game since clinching the title.

A much-changed team took to the Stamford Bridge pitch against the Hornets and ultimately won 4-3.

Captain John Terry, making his first start in the league since September, opened the scoring but the Blues were pegged back. Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and scorer of the title-winning goal Michy Batshuayi but the hosts in control at 3-1.

The Hornets fought back to get themselves level before Cesc Fabregas popped up with a late winner.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.

Too much excitement & not much imagination right now so I'll just let you with this picture of me floating over the Bridge's pitch😂💙 love it pic.twitter.com/UF5Sptc7Jd — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 15, 2017

How wonderful to enjoy at the Bridge as Champions… And a goal too! What a great night! #cfc pic.twitter.com/ATlBkk1grn — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 15, 2017

Nice 3 points tonight and an all around great night at the Bridge! Thanks to our amazing fans for the great support! pic.twitter.com/xXTXELBFXy — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) May 15, 2017