Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players express frustration after Southampton game

Frustrating result and afternoon. We tried our best but couldn't find the breakthrough. Thanks for your support! #YNWA 🔴⚽👏🏻🔙🔛next week‼️ pic.twitter.com/URbMT7VUba — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 7, 2017

A couple of Liverpool players have taken to social media to tell fans of their frustration after today’s 0-0 draw with Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds could have put themselves in a strong position to secure Champions League qualification with victory this afternoon. Dropping points opens the door to the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, albeit finishing in the top four is still in Liverpool’s hands.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and midfielder Lucas Leiva were the first to front up on Twitter after today’s underwhelming display.