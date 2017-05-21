Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Middlesbrough and qualifying for the Champions League

Eventful season but was a great way to end it !!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/24sRIscMVp
— Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) May 21, 2017
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s Premier League win over Middlesbrough, which secured Champions League qualification for next season.
Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a 3-0 win, which was good enough to see off Arsenal’s challenge for a top four spot.
After a nervy first-half, the Reds took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Georginio Wijnaldum. Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana made sure of the result in the second-half.
Here’s what the players had to say about the game and their return to the Champions League.
Successful season finish! See you in the Champions League qualifiers, Reds ⚽✌ #TOP4 #LIVMID #YNWA #LFC #LK1 @LFC
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) May 21, 2017
YNWA. My gratefulness goes out to every Kopite out there. The support you bring will keep this club big until eternity. Thank you all! ❤ pic.twitter.com/JiyNnJVb8V
— Divock Origi #27 (@DivockOrigi) May 21, 2017
Great feeling to celebrate with the fans after achieving our objective!! #top4 #championsleague #YNWA ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UKHDNkulYP
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 21, 2017
Perfect way to end the PL season!! Thank you for the support ❤@ChampionsLeague i see you #YWNA pic.twitter.com/96EgjUe1N8
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 21, 2017