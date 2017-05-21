Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Middlesbrough and qualifying for the Champions League

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s Premier League win over Middlesbrough, which secured Champions League qualification for next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a 3-0 win, which was good enough to see off Arsenal’s challenge for a top four spot.

After a nervy first-half, the Reds took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Georginio Wijnaldum. Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana made sure of the result in the second-half.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game and their return to the Champions League.