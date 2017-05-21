Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Middlesbrough and qualifying for the Champions League

Eventful season but was a great way to end it !!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/24sRIscMVp — Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) May 21, 2017

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to today’s Premier League win over Middlesbrough, which secured Champions League qualification for next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a 3-0 win, which was good enough to see off Arsenal’s challenge for a top four spot.

After a nervy first-half, the Reds took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Georginio Wijnaldum. Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana made sure of the result in the second-half.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game and their return to the Champions League.

I would like to thank everyone. It is been a long season but we are happy to bring back champions league football next season. Thanks all the supporters over the last 10 years and thanks LFC for the tribute. #ynwa #wearereds A post shared by Lucas Leiva (@leivalucas) on May 21, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

YNWA. My gratefulness goes out to every Kopite out there. The support you bring will keep this club big until eternity. Thank you all! ❤ pic.twitter.com/JiyNnJVb8V — Divock Origi #27 (@DivockOrigi) May 21, 2017