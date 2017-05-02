Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Watford

Posted by - May 2, 2017

Liverpool capped on excellent Bank Holiday weekend for them by beating Watford at Vicarage Road in last night’s Premier League game.

With Champions League qualification rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City having all dropped points earlier in the weekend, the Reds capitalised by securing three points.

Midfielder Emre Can’s impressive overhead kick was the only goal of the game as Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a 0-1 win.

Here’s what some of their players had to say after the match.

Great win and what a goal Kardessssss !!! Thanks for your support !!! #ynwa❤ #wearereds

