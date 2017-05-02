Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Watford

Liverpool capped on excellent Bank Holiday weekend for them by beating Watford at Vicarage Road in last night’s Premier League game.
With Champions League qualification rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City having all dropped points earlier in the weekend, the Reds capitalised by securing three points.
Midfielder Emre Can’s impressive overhead kick was the only goal of the game as Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a 0-1 win.
Here’s what some of their players had to say after the match.
Tough game but well deserved win !!! #YNWA
— Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) May 1, 2017
important 3 points… WHAT A GOAL EMRE CAN ✔️ #YNWA #LFC
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 1, 2017
We did what we had to do, apart from Emre Can who did just a bit more⚽ pic.twitter.com/t46d3ZweEC
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 1, 2017
Oh yesss! These 3 points are what a goal bro ⚽️ #WATLIV #YNWA #LFC #LK1 @LFC pic.twitter.com/ePwJCkoxsC
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) May 1, 2017