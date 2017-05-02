Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Watford

Massive 3 points today!!! Very happy that I could help the team with the goal #weareliverpool #ynwa #EC23 A post shared by Emre Can (@ec2323) on May 1, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Liverpool capped on excellent Bank Holiday weekend for them by beating Watford at Vicarage Road in last night’s Premier League game.

With Champions League qualification rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City having all dropped points earlier in the weekend, the Reds capitalised by securing three points.

Midfielder Emre Can’s impressive overhead kick was the only goal of the game as Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a 0-1 win.

Here’s what some of their players had to say after the match.

Great win and what a goal Kardessssss !!! Thanks for your support !!! #ynwa❤ #wearereds A post shared by Lucas Leiva (@leivalucas) on May 1, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Tough game but well deserved win !!! #YNWA — Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) May 1, 2017

important 3 points… WHAT A GOAL EMRE CAN ✔️ #YNWA #LFC — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 1, 2017