Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to their win at West Ham

May 15, 2017 - All News, Liverpool, Photos, Premier League, West Ham

Liverpool’s players posted on social media in the wake of yesterday’s 0-4 away win over West Ham United.

As well as the obvious delight at such a comprehensive victory, there was also a sense of relief at having kept Champions League qualification in their own own hands heading into the final game of the season.

Goals from Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho (two) and Divock Origi secured all three points for the Reds.

Here’s what the players had to say about their win at the London Stadium.