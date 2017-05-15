Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to their win at West Ham

Good vibes Today, smile says it all 4-0

Now watching the @NBA #RedorDead pic.twitter.com/I8hFTL69cL — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) May 14, 2017

Liverpool’s players posted on social media in the wake of yesterday’s 0-4 away win over West Ham United.

As well as the obvious delight at such a comprehensive victory, there was also a sense of relief at having kept Champions League qualification in their own own hands heading into the final game of the season.

Goals from Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho (two) and Divock Origi secured all three points for the Reds.

Here’s what the players had to say about their win at the London Stadium.

Big win and another clean sheet !!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/1nqSqAsUjB — Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) May 14, 2017

HUGE 3points!! Top 4 finish is in our hands! Unbelievable support as always #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/BP9ukKKkm4 — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 14, 2017

Fantastic team performance! 4⃣goals 3⃣points and the 4⃣th cleansheet in 5⃣games! 1⃣ step closer to our goal! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/icxQdpLyTk — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 14, 2017