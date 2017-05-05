Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Celta Vigo

Posted by - May 5, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Manchester United, Photos, Spain

Manchester United recorded a 0-1 away win over Celta Vigo in last night in their Europa League semi-final first leg.

Marcus Rashford’s superb free-kick gave the Red Devils victory at Balaidos and a crucial away goal. But the 19-year-old striker was among those warning that the job is only half-done when posting on social media after the game.

Here is what some of Rashford’s team-mates had to say about the game, including Chris Smalling reacting to his return to action.