Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Celta Vigo

Half way there 👍🏾🔴 pic.twitter.com/kUcYlEIDd2 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 4, 2017

Manchester United recorded a 0-1 away win over Celta Vigo in last night in their Europa League semi-final first leg.

Marcus Rashford’s superb free-kick gave the Red Devils victory at Balaidos and a crucial away goal. But the 19-year-old striker was among those warning that the job is only half-done when posting on social media after the game.

Here is what some of Rashford’s team-mates had to say about the game, including Chris Smalling reacting to his return to action.

Felt so good to grace the pitch! It took something special to win the game & @MarcusRashford delivered the goods 💫 💫 — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 4, 2017

We are 7 days and one more win away from a massive final! This is for the fans let's finish it this time next week 🙌🏽🙌🏽 #MUFC 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/VQKHYs4RX4 — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 4, 2017

Good game but we have done nothing yet. We will need the support of our fans at home next Thursday 🔴 #EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/lY1TmQyaHT — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 4, 2017

Well done my friend !! pic.twitter.com/NQe1fTY2p4 — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) May 4, 2017

Important win away from home! Cant wait to play now in front of our own fans💪🏼 @ManUtd @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/GmddYlVlAM — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 4, 2017

Hemos dado un paso muy importante hoy!! Seguiremos trabajando fuerte. pic.twitter.com/2WclIIot3e — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 4, 2017