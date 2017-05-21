Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Crystal Palace

Posted by - May 21, 2017 - All News, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Photos, Premier League

Manchester United’s players have been giving their reaction to beating Crystal Palace in their final Premier League game of the season.

United boss Jose Mourinho, with his eyes firmly fixed on Wednesday’s Europa League final, fielded a severely weakened team, but that didn’t show in the game.

They recorded a 2-0 win. Youngster Josh Harrop – making his full Premier League debut – opened the scoring and Paul Pogba added a second. The Frenchman was returning to action following the death of his father and dedicated his goal to him.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.