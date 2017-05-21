Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Crystal Palace

Thanks for all your support this season. Hoping to end it well on Wednesday with a trophy 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/X36CjRWLpA — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 21, 2017

Manchester United’s players have been giving their reaction to beating Crystal Palace in their final Premier League game of the season.

United boss Jose Mourinho, with his eyes firmly fixed on Wednesday’s Europa League final, fielded a severely weakened team, but that didn’t show in the game.

They recorded a 2-0 win. Youngster Josh Harrop – making his full Premier League debut – opened the scoring and Paul Pogba added a second. The Frenchman was returning to action following the death of his father and dedicated his goal to him.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.

Belle victoire en plus je dédicacé mon but à mon Pap 🙏🏾 nice team win, my goal is for my Pap @ManUtd #MUFC #HereToCreate. pic.twitter.com/QKqCs7EjAM — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 21, 2017

Dream come true 🔴🙏🏽 Amazing to make my @premierleague debut at Old Trafford with a win and a clean sheet 🙌🏽.@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/lAv5I6irpQ — Joel Castro Pereira (@ElgatoPereira1) May 21, 2017

All the young lads today were terrific. Great to see.

It's what this club is about…

Made me feel a touch old I must say 🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/w0kCiUQw31 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 21, 2017

Happy to play 90 minutes again, at Old Trafford. Fans were great💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 Well done to @joshharrop_ And @paulpogba for the goals ❗❗❗ pic.twitter.com/C51IVXJ9eo — Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) May 21, 2017

Made In Manchester 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1D3582hKLE — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 21, 2017

last home game of the season❤️it was also good to visit @hotelfootballuk and buy the fans a drink after all there support all the season🍻 pic.twitter.com/zwdcVsMjnz — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 21, 2017