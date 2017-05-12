Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Europa League final

C'MON UNITED!!!!!! @ManUtd #MUFC #HereToCreate #EuropaLeague #europaleaguefinal pic.twitter.com/I4oeZa7881
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 11, 2017
Manchester United are through to the Europa League final after a 2-1 aggregate win over Celta Vigo in their semi-final.
Despite some nerve-wrecking moments towards the end of the game, United held on to book their place in Stockholm for the final against Dutch giants Ajax.
After the final whistle many United players took to social media to reflect on the game, celebrate their victory and look forward to their forthcoming trip to Sweden, where they will compete for a place in next season’s Champions League.
Here’s what they had to say.
On to the final !!!! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/SGu117pjiy
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) May 11, 2017
Another final! Amazing 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Q1JybsnhIv
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 11, 2017
Take me Holm! 🇸🇪 Respect to @RCCelta 👏🏻 #UEL 🔴⚫ #mufc pic.twitter.com/ouCi1234NM
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) May 11, 2017
It has been a very tough and long way, but we are in the final! 👍🔴 @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/KYjK9fXgBd
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 11, 2017
Stockholm here we come! What a great team effort tonight!💪🏼 One more battle to win the 🏆! #UELFinal @ManUtd #mickimagic pic.twitter.com/yNQVtF4u9F
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 11, 2017
We acomplished our first goal. Thank you for your support and to my mates for their strength @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/BvGZrdLhei
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 11, 2017
We are into the final! 👏🏻 Nos vamos a la final! @EuropaLeague #UEL #mufc pic.twitter.com/WfGhJioMnX
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) May 11, 2017
One step closer to another piece of silverware for this amazing club, you fans helped get us over the line in a final nervy few minutes…
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 11, 2017
…time to add the Europa League to our honours list #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vHqbUEJe7L
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 11, 2017
Together, United 💪🏾🔴 Stockholm ✈️@ManUtd @adidasUK pic.twitter.com/1UJI7gXeNT
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 11, 2017
We are proud to reach the final. It will be a special one against @AFCAjax! Thanks all the fans for the great atmosphere and support! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DHWwHhn0Np
— Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) May 11, 2017
STOCKHOLM!! 💪 @ManUtd #MUFC #final pic.twitter.com/677nFyiPIU
— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) May 12, 2017