Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Europa League final

Manchester United are through to the Europa League final after a 2-1 aggregate win over Celta Vigo in their semi-final.

Despite some nerve-wrecking moments towards the end of the game, United held on to book their place in Stockholm for the final against Dutch giants Ajax.

After the final whistle many United players took to social media to reflect on the game, celebrate their victory and look forward to their forthcoming trip to Sweden, where they will compete for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Here’s what they had to say.

It has been a very tough and long way, but we are in the final! 👍🔴 @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/KYjK9fXgBd — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 11, 2017

Stockholm here we come! What a great team effort tonight!💪🏼 One more battle to win the 🏆! #UELFinal @ManUtd #mickimagic pic.twitter.com/yNQVtF4u9F — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 11, 2017

We acomplished our first goal. Thank you for your support and to my mates for their strength @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/BvGZrdLhei — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 11, 2017

One step closer to another piece of silverware for this amazing club, you fans helped get us over the line in a final nervy few minutes… — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 11, 2017

…time to add the Europa League to our honours list #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vHqbUEJe7L — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 11, 2017