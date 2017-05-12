Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to reaching Europa League final

Posted by - May 12, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Manchester United, Photos, Spain

Manchester United are through to the Europa League final after a 2-1 aggregate win over Celta Vigo in their semi-final.

Despite some nerve-wrecking moments towards the end of the game, United held on to book their place in Stockholm for the final against Dutch giants Ajax.

After the final whistle many United players took to social media to reflect on the game, celebrate their victory and look forward to their forthcoming trip to Sweden, where they will compete for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Here’s what they had to say.