Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to winning Europa League

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate last night’s Europa League triumph.

The Red Devils recorded a 0-2 win over Ajax in Stockholm. Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were enough for Jose Mourinho’s side to lift the trophy and secure Champions League football for next season.

After the final whistle, the United players posted photos of their celebrations and wrote tweets reacting to their achievement.

Here is what they had to say.

Thanks to all supporters, more to come next year!!Merci à tout les supporteurs, on se vois la saison prochaine @ManUtd #MUFC #UELFinal pic.twitter.com/IFz1OAsG2V — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 24, 2017

Cmon United! So so so happy with our win tonight! I dedicate this trophy to my family, Manchester & all Armenians! @ManUtd @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/WIFTZX7Yht — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 24, 2017

For you Manchester ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vfzzp1cBM — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 24, 2017

Great journey, we made it to the end with another trophy ‍♂️ @ManUtd is all about winning trophies #manchesterunited pic.twitter.com/Z7VNpo67Gg — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 24, 2017

Thanks to God for this trophy. It is dedicated to the city of Manchester, my family and the people of Ecuador. @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/0uIR0KcKCW — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 24, 2017

C H A M P I O N S What a season, three titles! Thanks to our fans for being behind us every single game pic.twitter.com/CJNC7nZ79k — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 24, 2017

What a journey it's been there is no better way to end the season! This is for MANCHESTER! pic.twitter.com/KM1T3pHzAl — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 24, 2017

Another special night with United. Manchester, this one was for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Ku2iCRzBt — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 24, 2017

Fa Cup

Community Shield

EFL Cup

Europa League pic.twitter.com/pSw5Qb2LVv — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 24, 2017

Rivals on the pitch, united in tragedy❤️ manchester we did it for you pic.twitter.com/E8545lVwzj — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 24, 2017