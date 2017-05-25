Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to winning Europa League

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate last night’s Europa League triumph.

The Red Devils recorded a 0-2 win over Ajax in Stockholm. Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were enough for Jose Mourinho’s side to lift the trophy and secure Champions League football for next season.

After the final whistle, the United players posted photos of their celebrations and wrote tweets reacting to their achievement.

Here is what they had to say.