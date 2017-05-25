Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to winning Europa League

UNITED we did it!!!!! @ManUtd #MUFC #UELFinal pic.twitter.com/TzL2apPWJe
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 24, 2017
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate last night’s Europa League triumph.
The Red Devils recorded a 0-2 win over Ajax in Stockholm. Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were enough for Jose Mourinho’s side to lift the trophy and secure Champions League football for next season.
After the final whistle, the United players posted photos of their celebrations and wrote tweets reacting to their achievement.
Here is what they had to say.
Thanks to all supporters, more to come next year!!Merci à tout les supporteurs, on se vois la saison prochaine @ManUtd #MUFC #UELFinal pic.twitter.com/IFz1OAsG2V
Cmon United! So so so happy with our win tonight! I dedicate this trophy to my family, Manchester & all Armenians! @ManUtd @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/WIFTZX7Yht
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 24, 2017
What a feeling!! Proud of this team!! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/e0M4YgdkIk
— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) May 24, 2017
This is for you Manchester ❤#MUFC #united pic.twitter.com/FmS8NSh0sn
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) May 24, 2017
For you Manchester ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vfzzp1cBM
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 24, 2017
Great journey, we made it to the end with another trophy ♂️ @ManUtd is all about winning trophies #manchesterunited pic.twitter.com/Z7VNpo67Gg
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 24, 2017
For Manchester. pic.twitter.com/xDL1e0ntH0
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 24, 2017
This trophy is for you, #MANCHESTER. ❤️. @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/wSxm1W2ejY
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) May 24, 2017
Thanks to God for this trophy. It is dedicated to the city of Manchester, my family and the people of Ecuador. @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/0uIR0KcKCW
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 24, 2017
C H A M P I O N S What a season, three titles! Thanks to our fans for being behind us every single game pic.twitter.com/CJNC7nZ79k
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 24, 2017
What a journey it's been there is no better way to end the season! This is for MANCHESTER! pic.twitter.com/KM1T3pHzAl
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 24, 2017
Another special night with United. Manchester, this one was for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Ku2iCRzBt
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 24, 2017
Fa Cup
Community Shield
EFL Cup
Europa League pic.twitter.com/pSw5Qb2LVv
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 24, 2017
Rivals on the pitch, united in tragedy❤️ manchester we did it for you pic.twitter.com/E8545lVwzj
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 24, 2017
Vaaaamoooooos! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/HePoimHE5R
— Joel Castro Pereira (@ElgatoPereira1) May 25, 2017
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) May 24, 2017
WINNERS!! MUFC pic.twitter.com/VKuJZHa0ap
— Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) May 24, 2017
What a feeling!!!! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/n2YaZlWJZp
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) May 24, 2017
This is for you Manchester#PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/NQSFcwkIJK
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 24, 2017
Campeones! Because we love to see you all smile. Porque nos gusta veros sonreír. ❤️ #UEL #ForManchester pic.twitter.com/Q4KQ4dSAv7
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) May 24, 2017