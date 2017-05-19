Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to their 1-6 win at Leicester

Well that was a fun evening 😁 Thanks to the team for helping me score 4 tonight! ❤️ #COYS #PL pic.twitter.com/nkwk3xk5Us — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 18, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur continued their strong finish to the season with a 1-6 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last night.

The emphatic win was a far cry from the limp performances after Spurs had lost out on the title to the Foxes last season.

Striker Harry Kane was the star of the show with four of the goals.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say.

What a result!!! Great team effort today! @HKane was on 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wgscWPJoxz — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) May 18, 2017

Amazing performance from the team tonight! 💥 Big thanks travelling fans! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 #COYS pic.twitter.com/bAcJZnEaWM — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) May 18, 2017