Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to their 1-6 win at Leicester

Posted by - May 19, 2017 - All News, Leicester City, Photos, Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur continued their strong finish to the season with a 1-6 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last night.

The emphatic win was a far cry from the limp performances after Spurs had lost out on the title to the Foxes last season.

Striker Harry Kane was the star of the show with four of the goals.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say.