Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 1-7 win at Hull City

Posted by - May 21, 2017 - All News, Hull City, Photos, Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur signed off their season in style with a 1-7 victory over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium this afternoon.

A hat-trick from Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, plus strikes from Dele Alli, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side a comfortable win in their final game of the season.

Here’s what the players had to say about today’s game and a successful season that saw them finish second in the Premier League table.