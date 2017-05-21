Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 1-7 win at Hull City

What a way to finish! Thanks for all the support this season! 👊 #COYS pic.twitter.com/XaZMVQVRfY — Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) May 21, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur signed off their season in style with a 1-7 victory over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium this afternoon.

A hat-trick from Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, plus strikes from Dele Alli, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side a comfortable win in their final game of the season.

Here’s what the players had to say about today’s game and a successful season that saw them finish second in the Premier League table.

Wonderful Team performance and as always I'm glad to be on the scoresheet.

Congratulations @HKane you deserve the Golden boot 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BOq3pFC5LK — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) May 21, 2017

Great way to end the season 🙌🏼 Congratulations to @HKane on winning the golden boot ⚽️ Amazing support from the fans all season. #COYS pic.twitter.com/qiPUCGvILv — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) May 21, 2017

Couldn't wish for a better group of lads to have played the season with! Thanks to the fans! Let's make next season even better 🙌🏽⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/H7oHsalxlC — Dele (@Dele_Alli) May 21, 2017

Thank you to all the @SpursOfficial fans for your support this season👍🏽Well done to @HKane! #COYS — Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) May 21, 2017

So proud to win this beauty again! Thanks to the team for helping me achieve this! Perfect week to finish the season! #COYS #GoldenBoot pic.twitter.com/O2g1YWVQSj — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 21, 2017