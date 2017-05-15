Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Man Utd in the final game at White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur signed off from White Hart Lane in style with victory over Manchester United yesterday afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side recorded a 2-1 victory in the final game to be played at the stadium,

An early goal from Victor Wanyama and a second from Harry Kane just after the interval put Spurs in control. Wayne Rooney pulled one back for United, but the home side held on for all three points.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game and the occasion.