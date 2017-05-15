Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Man Utd in the final game at White Hart Lane

Great atmosphere,fantastic win and glad to be on the scoresheet.
The fans were amazing #TheLaneTheFinale #COYS 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/winehTkm8O
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) May 14, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur signed off from White Hart Lane in style with victory over Manchester United yesterday afternoon.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side recorded a 2-1 victory in the final game to be played at the stadium,
An early goal from Victor Wanyama and a second from Harry Kane just after the interval put Spurs in control. Wayne Rooney pulled one back for United, but the home side held on for all three points.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game and the occasion.
What a way to finish at the Lane. Special feeling to score the winner. A day I will never forget. Thank you for your support this season. pic.twitter.com/1A7ogT0X59
— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 14, 2017
Sad to say the last game of football has been played at white hart lane, delighted to leave with 3 points 🙌🏽 #TheLaneTheFinale #COYS pic.twitter.com/5kH6FaPhec
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) May 14, 2017
It was an honour to play here. Goodbye White hart Lane. #TheLaneTheFinal pic.twitter.com/d8lAvPl82e
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) May 15, 2017
The perfect way to leave White Hart Lane. Fans were unbelievable! 🙌🏾 #TheLaneTheFinale pic.twitter.com/v91pbb4KiO
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) May 14, 2017
Goodbye White Hart Lane. It's been an absolute honour to play here. #COYS #TheLaneTheFinale pic.twitter.com/LuAlkkZkMH
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) May 14, 2017
Incredible way to say goodbye to WHL… 💙 #TheLaneTheFinale pic.twitter.com/QBwy2q9vF7
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) May 14, 2017
What a way to finish off at the Lane! Thank you for the memories #thefinale #COYS pic.twitter.com/ByuxOVobk1
— Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) May 14, 2017