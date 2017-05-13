Tweets, Photos and Videos: Chelsea players celebrate being crowned champions

Chelsea’s players have been posting celebratory tweets, photos and videos to their social media accounts after being crowned Premier League champions last night.

A late goal from substitute Michy Batshuayi at West Bromwich Albion gave the Blues the three points they needed to clinch the title.

He was among the first players to post on Twitter after the game, branding himself an “unexpected hero” having had a bit-part role since arriving from Marseille last summer.

Here’s what his team-mates had to say:

