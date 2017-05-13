Tweets, Photos and Videos: Chelsea players celebrate being crowned champions

Don't worry I got this yall God loves unexpected heroes ❤ Very happy tonight enjoy the title FAM !!!! #CFC #KTBFFH #Neversurrender pic.twitter.com/8pCEsR3Z2h
Chelsea’s players have been posting celebratory tweets, photos and videos to their social media accounts after being crowned Premier League champions last night.
A late goal from substitute Michy Batshuayi at West Bromwich Albion gave the Blues the three points they needed to clinch the title.
He was among the first players to post on Twitter after the game, branding himself an “unexpected hero” having had a bit-part role since arriving from Marseille last summer.
Here’s what his team-mates had to say:
CAMPEONESSSS!!! WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!!!! #CFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/1AzpvvbkpT
#CFC pic.twitter.com/CjXyZWAWKt
Spanish Army @cesc4official @marcosalonso03 #cfc @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/8AMyk2wfcx
Unforgettable ⚽ @mbatshuayi ! Campeones, campeones #chelseachampions #cfc pic.twitter.com/xzucZrHEF0
Champions
What a team!! pic.twitter.com/plsxhxXkwR
If anyone wants to mix me and @mbatshuayi up now is the right time… tbh I came on and knew I was guna score ♂️#champions
Toda honra e toda glória seja dada a Deus! Parabéns rapaziada!!!!! Come on Chelsea!!! pic.twitter.com/uLtvPjrLAs
What a night, thank you my friend @mbatshuayi for seeing us home! #cfc #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/A41wyrRFzi
Champions mon frère !!!! #lazoumance #2ndtimein3years @ChelseaFC so proud of the team !!!! We did it !!! pic.twitter.com/HjwmkSmLAL
Champions!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DXLQD4mrho
CHAMPIONS !!! Words can't describe the emotions right now! We did this together! #CFC Family! pic.twitter.com/kQAPjJfi7x
WE DID IT AGAIN, WE DID IT AGAIN…… CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!!!!! WE DID IT AGAIN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5CEHgZdHPT
We did it all together! The title means so much to me. Thx to the fans, thx to my mates, thx to @ChelseaFC Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/PFwrWlYlNM
