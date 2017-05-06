Tweets and Photos: West Ham players celebrate beating Spurs

May 6, 2017

West Ham United’s players took to social media to celebrate in the wake of last night’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hammers all but ended Spurs’ slim hopes of winning the Premier League title with victory in the Friday evening derby clash at the London Stadium.

Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal of the game and he was one of the players to share his reaction with fans on Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say.