Tweets and Photos: West Ham players celebrate beating Spurs

Muy bien jugado, importante 3 puntos y muy contento por otro gol // amazing game, very important 3 point and very happy for another goal ⚒⚽️ #WHU #lomejorestaporvenir A post shared by Manuel Lanzini (@manuulanzini) on May 5, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

West Ham United’s players took to social media to celebrate in the wake of last night’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hammers all but ended Spurs’ slim hopes of winning the Premier League title with victory in the Friday evening derby clash at the London Stadium.

Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal of the game and he was one of the players to share his reaction with fans on Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say.

Big result! great team performance! Stadium was rocking. Thanks for the support 👏🏻⚒⚒ — Sam byram (@sambyram93) May 5, 2017

What a result! What a atmosphere, big 3 points. Thanks your support ⚒⚒⚒ pic.twitter.com/WGCOzD9ny2 — AARON CRESSWELL (@Aaron_Cresswell) May 5, 2017