Video: Aaron Ramsey’s winner vs Chelsea

What. A. Moment. 🏆#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xAdz7AEaVd
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 29, 2017
This is the moment Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey won the FA Cup for Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.
Ramsey stooped to get his head to substitute Olivier Giroud’s deft cut-back cross to reinstate the Gunners’ lead over Chelsea in the 78th minute at Wembley.
The scoreline stayed at 2-1 until the final whistle and Ramsey’s effort proved to be the cup-winning goal. Already down to 10 men at the time following Victor Moses’ dismissal for two bookable offences, Chelsea were unable to find a way back.